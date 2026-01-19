Azurite Medical & Wellness Introduces 'Vertical Restore,' a New Advanced Full Facelift with Reconstructive Focus

Australian Operations Team & Founders

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brisbane, Queensland, 2026 Azurite Medical & Wellness is proud to announce the launch of Vertical Restore , a new, advanced full facelift procedure designed to deliver natural, long-lasting rejuvenation through a comprehensive vertical-lifting and reconstructive approach.Unlike traditional facelift techniques that primarily focus on tightening the skin, Vertical Restore addresses the deeper structural causes of facial aging. The procedure incorporates a reconstructive component that vertically repositions underlying facial tissues, restoring youthful contours while preserving natural expression and facial harmony.Vertical Restore represents a significant evolution in facial rejuvenation,” said Trina Eliassen, owner of Azurite Medical and Wellness, at Azurite Medical & Wellness. “By focusing on structural restoration rather than surface tension alone, we’re able to achieve results that look more natural, age more gracefully, and support long-term facial integrity.”The Vertical Restore procedure is designed for patients experiencing moderate to advanced facial aging, including skin laxity, volume descent, jowling, and loss of definition in the midface and jawline. The reconstructive component allows for individualised correction, making the procedure particularly effective for patients seeking both aesthetic enhancement and structural facial support.Key benefits of Vertical Restore include:- A full facelift with vertical lifting for natural-looking results- Reconstructive techniques that address the underlying facial anatomy- Improved longevity compared to traditional facelift methods- Personalised surgical planning tailored to each patient’s needsAzurite Medical & Wellness continues to expand its offerings at the intersection of medical expertise and aesthetic innovation. The introduction of Vertical Restore reflects the practice’s commitment to advanced techniques, patient-centred care, and results that enhance both confidence and well-being.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit azurite.com.au or contact.About Azurite Medical & WellnessAzurite Medical & Wellness is a premier medical and aesthetic practice dedicated to providing comprehensive, evidence-based treatments that support whole-person health, wellness, and confidence. Through advanced procedures and personalised care, Azurite delivers results that are both natural and transformative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.