Azurite Medical & Wellness Launches Comprehensive Full Facelift Package with Internationally Accredited ISAPS Surgeons

New all-inclusive programme pairs world-class surgical expertise with accommodation and aftercare, setting a new benchmark for patient safety in medical tourism

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azurite Medical & Wellness, a trusted name in international medical tourism, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Full Facelift Package in Bangkok, Thailand. Designed with patient safety and clinical excellence at its core, the package is delivered exclusively by surgeons who hold membership with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) — the world’s leading professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons.Founded in 1970 with its charter signed at the United Nations, ISAPS represents over 6,000 of the world’s most respected aesthetic and reconstructive surgeons across 117 countries. Membership requires candidates to maintain active standing with their national society of plastic surgery and undergo a rigorous review process that evaluates practice history, credentials, and surgical expertise. By partnering exclusively with ISAPS-affiliated surgeons, Azurite Medical & Wellness ensures that every patient receives care that meets the highest international standards of surgical competence and ethical practice.A Complete Care ExperienceThe Azurite Full Facelift Package has been designed as a fully integrated programme that addresses every stage of the patient journey — from initial consultation through to post-operative recovery. The all-inclusive package encompasses pre-operative assessments and personalised surgical planning with an ISAPS-accredited surgeon, the full facelift procedure performed at a JCI-accredited or internationally recognised hospital facility in Bangkok, premium accommodation for the duration of the stay, a structured post-operative aftercare programme including follow-up consultations and recovery support, and dedicated patient coordination from arrival to departure. This integrated approach eliminates the uncertainty and logistical burden that patients often face when seeking surgical care abroad, allowing them to focus entirely on their procedure and recovery.Bangkok: A Global Hub for Surgical ExcellenceThailand has long been recognised as a world leader in medical tourism, with Bangkok home to some of the most technologically advanced hospital facilities in the Asia-Pacific region. The city’s healthcare infrastructure, combined with Thailand’s well-established regulatory framework for medical tourism, provides an ideal environment for patients seeking high-quality surgical care with the added benefit of a supportive recovery setting.Patient Safety as the FoundationAzurite Medical & Wellness has built its reputation on the principle that patient safety must never be compromised for cost or convenience. The decision to work exclusively with ISAPS-member surgeons reflects this commitment. ISAPS’ stated mission is to promote safe and effective aesthetic procedures and improve quality of life for all patients worldwide. The organisation requires its members to adhere to best practices, participate in ongoing education, and maintain the highest levels of professional accountability.“When patients choose Azurite, they are choosing a team that has been vetted to the highest international standards,” said a spokesperson for Azurite Medical & Wellness. “Our partnership with ISAPS surgeons is not a marketing decision — it is a clinical one. We believe every patient deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing their surgeon is recognised by the world’s foremost authority in aesthetic plastic surgery.”About Azurite Medical & WellnessAzurite Medical & Wellness is an international medical tourism company that connects patients with world-class surgical care in Thailand. Specialising in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, Azurite provides end-to-end coordination including surgeon matching, accommodation, aftercare, and travel support. The company is committed to transparency, clinical excellence, and patient safety above all else.About ISAPSThe International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) is the world’s leading professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons. Founded in 1970 with its charter signed at the United Nations in New York City, ISAPS represents over 6,000 surgeons in 117 countries. The organisation’s mission is to inspire and nurture aesthetic education worldwide for the safety of patients. For more information, visit www.isaps.org

