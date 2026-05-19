Azurite Medical & Wellness Launches Excess Skin Removal Package for Extreme Weight Loss Patients

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian medical tourism coordinator Azurite Medical & Wellness has announced a comprehensive excess skin removal surgical package designed specifically for patients who have achieved significant or extreme weight loss. The package, starting from $54,000 AUD, is coordinated in Bangkok, Thailand, and covers a full multi-stage surgical transformation under the care of leading plastic surgeon Dr. Theerapong at Bangpakok 8 Hospital.For Australians who have undergone bariatric surgery or achieved major weight loss, addressing residual excess skin often represents the final and most complex stage of physical transformation. Access to comprehensive post-bariatric body contouring in Australia remains limited and prohibitively expensive for many patients. Azurite Medical & Wellness was established to address this gap by coordinating access to world-class surgical care in Bangkok, where internationally accredited hospitals and experienced surgeons deliver outcomes at a fraction of Australian costs.The Excess Skin Removal Package is structured across multiple surgeries, typically spanning three to four weeks, to safely deliver a full-body transformation in a single coordinated trip. A sample itinerary runs from late August through late September, with three surgery dates spread across the stay to allow adequate recovery between procedures.Procedures available within the package include 360 belt lipectomy with extended tummy tuck, mons lift and muscle repair, buttocks lift with autologous fat transfer, extended breast lift with implants up to 400cc (Motiva or Mentor), extended thigh lift, extended arm lift with bra bulge correction, and a full facelift including blepharoplasty and lip lift with fat transfer. Liposuction of the waist, flanks, hips, back, and thighs is incorporated throughout as clinically required.All surgeries are performed by Dr. Theerapong at Bangpakok 8 Hospital in Bangkok, a fully accredited private hospital with dedicated international patient services."The journey after extreme weight loss is deeply personal, and the physical transformation is rarely complete without addressing the skin that remains," said an Azurite spokesperson. "This package brings together a comprehensive scope of procedures with full coordination and on-site support, so patients can focus entirely on their recovery and results."The package price from $54,000 AUD includes nine nights of hospital accommodation at Bangpakok 8, anaesthesiology, all standard pre-operative medical testing, hospital facility fees across all surgery dates, airport and clinic transfers, and dedicated Azurite on-site assistance throughout the stay. Azurite also provides guidance to eligible patients on accessing superannuation compassionate release to fund their surgery.Pricing is confirmed following a personalised consultation and is dependent on final procedure selection.About Azurite Medical & WellnessAzurite Medical & Wellness is an Australian-run medical tourism coordination company specialising in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery packages in Bangkok, Thailand. Serving Australian clients exclusively, Azurite manages every aspect of the surgical journey from initial consultation and clinical preparation through to post-operative support and repatriation. The company maintains on-the-ground presence in Bangkok throughout each patient's stay, combining clinical knowledge with logistical expertise to deliver a safe and transparent experience. More information is available at azurite.com.au.

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