Azurite Medical & Wellness Launches Vertical Restore Full Facelift Package in Bangkok

New 14-day, all-inclusive program combines SMAS facelift, upper and lower blepharoplasty, autologous fat transfer and surgical lip lift from AUD $17,500

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian medical tourism provider Azurite Medical & Wellness has launched its most comprehensive facial rejuvenation offering, the Vertical Restore Full Facelift Package, in response to rising Australian demand for single-operation, all-inclusive facial rejuvenation amid escalating local cosmetic surgery costs.The Vertical Restore package combines four facial rejuvenation procedures into a single, carefully orchestrated operation: an SMAS facelift addressing the midface, neck and temporal areas; upper and lower blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery); facial fat transfer to restore volume; and a surgical lip lift to refine upper lip proportions. The complete 14-day program is priced from AUD $17,500 and includes all surgical and hospital fees, accommodation at Chatrium Residence Sathon in Bangkok with a companion suite, daily in-room nurse-led aftercare, and all airport and clinic transfers.Procedures under the Vertical Restore package are performed by Azurite's Exclusive Partner Chief Plastic Surgeon, Dr Theerapong Poonyakariyagorn, MD. With more than 20,000 procedures and over 25 years of experience, Dr Theerapong holds full Thai Board certification in both General Surgery (1998) and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (2000). He is a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand, the Society of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons of Thailand, and the Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons of Thailand. His ongoing international fellowship training portfolio includes advanced programs in San Francisco, New York, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro, Kyoto, and Florida.The launch comes as Australian comprehensive facial rejuvenation costs continue to rise. Combined facelift, eyelid surgery, fat transfer and lip lift programs at Australian specialist plastic surgery practices routinely exceed AUD $45,000 — and typically do not include accommodation, transfers, or the extended daily clinical aftercare that defines medical tourism packages."Australian women and men are increasingly looking for outcomes that address the whole face — eyes, midface, neck, lips, and lost volume — not piecemeal procedures done years apart," said Trina Eliassen, Founder of Azurite Medical & Wellness. "The Vertical Restore methodology delivers an integrated facial rejuvenation under one of the world's most experienced plastic surgeons, with daily clinical aftercare for two weeks following surgery. That combination simply isn't offered at this price point in Australia."Unlike sequential cosmetic procedures performed in separate sessions over multiple years, the Vertical Restore methodology approaches facial rejuvenation as a single anatomical project. The technique focuses on repositioning and restoring deeper facial structures rather than tightening surface skin alone, replenishing lost facial volume through autologous fat transfer, and refining proportions through targeted procedures including the surgical lip lift. Outcomes are designed to be subtle and natural, prioritising facial harmony over an overdone or excessive appearance.Surgical consultations with Azurite are obligation-free and conducted prior to travel. The Azurite team accompanies clients to all surgical consultations and hospital appointments in Bangkok, with in-room nursing managing daily wound care throughout the 14-day program. The package can be combined with additional procedures during the same surgical session, subject to clinical assessment.All cosmetic surgical procedures involve risks, recovery considerations, and outcomes that vary between individuals. Azurite recommends prospective clients undertake a comprehensive consultation with their surgical team, observe an appropriate cooling-off period before booking, and consider medical complications travel insurance for international procedures.For further information about the Vertical Restore Full Facelift Package or to book an obligation-free consultation , visit https://azurite.com.au/vertical-restore-full-facelift-package

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