InstaCare Physical Therapy specializes in keeping health conscious individuals active and pain free without the use of injections, medications or surgery.

InstaCare Physical Therapy helps health-conscious individuals stay active and pain free with out the use of injections, medications or surgery."
— Dr. Dan Luczka, PT, DPT
— Dr. Dan Luczka, PT, DPT
EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Physical Therapist on-site at Pickleball Facility in Exton, PA

InstaCare Physical Therapy just opened their new office inside the Picklr, a pickleball facility, in Exton, PA.

Learn why the 1-on-1 model is extremely popular with athletes who demand lasting results. InstaCare ensures each patient can stay with the same Doctor of Physical therapy for each hour long session, no handing you off to aides or assistants.

The 3 Phrase Approach has been tested and proven to get our patients back to their active lifestyle quicker, and in fewer sessions.

1st Phase: Accurate Diagnosis
On-site imaging with Diagnostic Ultrasound allows us to “see under the hood” to ensure an accurate diagnosis. Pair that with our thorough physical examine, with tests and measures performed by a highly skilled Doctor of Physical Therapy.

2nd Phase: Fix the Core Root of the Issue
Variety of treatment techniques so we can customize your care for what your body needs. Trigger point therapy with dry needling, cupping, myofascial release, grastin technique, soft tissue massage, stretching and joint mobilizations to name a few.

3rd Phase: Strengthen so it Doesn't Come Back!
Always 1-on-1 treatments and personal Exercise Videos uploaded to Portal to get you better in fewer sessions! In session we will go over your mobility and strengthening exercises so you can do the bulk at home, saving you time and money. Also, we want to form healthy habits so by encouraging you to perform exercises on your own, we are setting up for a successful future!

Dr. Dan Luczka, PT, DPT
InstaCare Physical Therapy
+1 484-202-0461
office@instacare.health
Watch InstaCare in Action!

