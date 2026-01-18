Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Violation of APO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A2000295

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2026 at 1424 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Michael Oakes                             

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 13th, 2026 at approximately 1424 the Vermont State Police were notified of an abuse prevention order violation in the town of Fairfax. Investigation revealed that Michael Oakes (44) of St. Albans, VT violated the order by contacting the plaintiff. Oakes was located and given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on March 2nd, 2026 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 at 0800 hours.

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

You just read:

