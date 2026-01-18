St. Albans Barracks / Violation of APO

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A2000295 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 01/13/2026 at 1424 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order ACCUSED: Michael Oakes AGE: 44 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 13th, 2026 at approximately 1424 the Vermont State Police were notified of an abuse prevention order violation in the town of Fairfax. Investigation revealed that Michael Oakes (44) of St. Albans, VT violated the order by contacting the plaintiff. Oakes was located and given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on March 2nd, 2026 at 0800 hours. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 at 0800 hours. COURT: Franklin County Superior Court LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A Trooper Cody Bellinghiri Vermont State Police – St. Albans 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05468 (802) 524-5993

