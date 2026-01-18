St. Albans Barracks / Violation of APO
CASE#: 26A2000295
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/13/2026 at 1424 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Michael Oakes
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 13th, 2026 at approximately 1424 the Vermont State Police were notified of an abuse prevention order violation in the town of Fairfax. Investigation revealed that Michael Oakes (44) of St. Albans, VT violated the order by contacting the plaintiff. Oakes was located and given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on March 2nd, 2026 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 at 0800 hours.
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
