Williston Barracks/DUI, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1000479
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 17, 2026, at 2223 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N, MM 89, South Burlington
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Diego Tutillofaringo
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 17, 2026, at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the area of I-89 North near mile marker 89.4 in the Town of South Burlington for a report of a single vehicle collision.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Diego Tutillofaringo (23) of South Burlington, VT. While speaking with Tutillofaringo, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Tutillofaringo was screened for operating under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest for DUI. Tutillofaringo was also found to be in violation of several court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from consuming alcohol or operating a motor vehicle.
Tutillofaringo was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where he was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on February 5, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 5, 2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
