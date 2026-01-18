Submit Release
Williston Barracks/DUI, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A1000479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                              

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: January 17, 2026, at 2223 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N, MM 89, South Burlington

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Violation of Conditions of Release


ACCUSED: Diego Tutillofaringo                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 17, 2026, at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the area of I-89 North near mile marker 89.4 in the Town of South Burlington for a report of a single vehicle collision.


The operator of the vehicle was identified as Diego Tutillofaringo (23) of South Burlington, VT. While speaking with Tutillofaringo, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Tutillofaringo was screened for operating under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest for DUI. Tutillofaringo was also found to be in violation of several court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from consuming alcohol or operating a motor vehicle.


Tutillofaringo was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where he was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on February 5, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and Violation of Conditions of Release.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 5, 2026 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



