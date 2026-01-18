Bristol Rd, Monkton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Bristol Rd in Monkton will be closed, and is blocked in the area of house #2256 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for an hour or so. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.