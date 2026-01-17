Utah Senate Democrats Respond to Special Session

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Senate and House Democrats released the following statement following the 2025 2nd Special Session:

“Utah House and Senate Democrats continue to oppose the call for today’s Special Session. Once again, major decisions were rushed through without public input or meaningful transparency.

“We strongly oppose the passage of H.J.R. 201, S.B. 2001, S.J.R. 201, and S.B. 2002. Collectively, these bills undermine the will of the people, create confusion in the election process, and weaken the safeguards established by Proposition 4, which provide a constitutionally sound check on the Legislature’s power. We are deeply concerned about altering court procedures during an active case, further eroding trust in our judicial process and effectively giving the Legislature another chance at redistricting after the court found its map to be noncompliant with Prop 4. We reaffirm our support for Prop 4 and for the map currently in place, which reflects the voice of Utah voters and upholds the principles of fair and representative government.

“We are thrilled to support the repeal of H.B. 267, a clear win for workers across Utah. We recognize the tireless work of organized public-sector employees who collected hundreds of thousands of signatures to ensure their voices would be heard. We remain concerned that HB 267 was ever passed and that this repeal prevents Utahns from weighing in at the ballot, but today we celebrate the strength and persistence of workers who made this happen.

“For years, we have warned against misusing the special session process to push through complex policy changes behind closed doors. Today’s session continued that troubling pattern. We will continue to fight alongside Utahns asking for accountability and transparency.”

