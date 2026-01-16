Revolutionizing cancer treatment for Veterans

Ultrasound technology offers new hope

At the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) in Houston, a groundbreaking new ultrasound technology called histotripsy is giving Veterans battling liver cancer new hope. This non-invasive approach to cancer care uses high-intensity ultrasound pulses to disrupt and destroy tumor cells. On Dec. 11, 2025, MEDVAMC made history as the first VA medical center in the nation to offer this cancer treatment, performing the groundbreaking procedure on Veteran Mark Schlegel.

A personal battle against cancer

Schlegel’s journey began in 2019 with a diagnosis of prostate cancer, a battle he fought with courage at a private hospital. Yet, when the cancer returned last year, spreading to his liver and leaving him with 19 tumors, the prognosis felt grim. Despite being labeled terminal and put into palliative care, Schlegel was determined to fight. Together with his daughter, he explored integrative medicine options, and they ultimately found their way to MEDVAMC.

“The VA doctors were incredible,” Schlegel said. “They opened their hearts and minds to my needs, embracing integrative approaches to my diagnosis. I jumped at the opportunity to benefit from this new technology.”

In a state-of-the-art treatment room, Dr. Rayhan Hai, Dr. Jeffrey Jones and team of VA professionals prepared to deliver groundbreaking care. Using a mobile robotic arm and an ultrasound machine, they precisely targeted the tumors in Schlegel’s liver. Each brief ultrasound pulse created microbubbles, disrupting and eliminating the diseased cells with remarkable precision.

Precision in treatment

“This non-invasive treatment changes everything,” Hai said. “It allows us to precisely address tumors without the trauma of surgery, enabling Veterans to recover much easier. We can break up tumors while preserving surrounding organs, truly transforming and often extending the lives of our Veterans.”

Dr. Darryl Smith, an interventional radiologist, recognized Schlegel’s determination from the start. “Mr. Schlegel’s resolve was evident,” he said. “He prioritizes his health, takes great care of himself, and expressed a fierce desire to live. Having this innovative technology at our disposal made all the difference.”

Schlegel’s wife of 42 years, Renia, and his two daughters Tammy and Mary, have been right by his side throughout his challenging cancer journey. Tammy says she is very grateful for the exceptional care her father received at the MEDVAMC, describing it as “impeccable” and “excellent.” “We placed our trust in God, and he led us to the MEDVAMC,” Tammy said. “VA doctors took the time to engage with us, discussing not just treatment but also our faith. My father felt a sense of peace and acceptance at VA… the doctors were truly with us every step of the way.”

Expanding horizons in cancer care

According to Jones, another benefit of the new procedure is the potential of the histotripsy to stimulate the immune system to attack tumor cells. “This technology, together with recent advancements in immunotherapy, could potentially eradicate previously incurable cancers,” he said. “Being the first medical center to offer this innovation means we are pushing the boundaries of cancer care, providing Veterans with unprecedented options and hope. They deserve nothing but the best, and we are honored to provide it.”

Schlegel now faces the future with gratitude and optimism. His recovery is progressing well, and his spirit is strong. “VA doctors gave me hope, compassion and understanding,” he said. “This technology gives me a chance to keep fighting. I thank God for placing the right people in my path… I really couldn’t ask for more.”

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.