New webpage on postpartum hemorrhage offers actionable resources for hospitals

The AHA has published a webpage that highlights facts, causes, effects and solutions that hospitals and health systems can use for reducing the risk and severity of postpartum hemorrhage. Resources include how to prepare for, train, measure and support the workforce and patients during maternal care. LEARN MORE

