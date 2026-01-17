Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,836 in the last 365 days.

New webpage on postpartum hemorrhage offers actionable resources for hospitals

The AHA has published a webpage that highlights facts, causes, effects and solutions that hospitals and health systems can use for reducing the risk and severity of postpartum hemorrhage. Resources include how to prepare for, train, measure and support the workforce and patients during maternal care. LEARN MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New webpage on postpartum hemorrhage offers actionable resources for hospitals

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.