Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,836 in the last 365 days.

White House hosts roundtable on rural health

The White House hosted a roundtable on rural health Jan. 16 that included health care leaders, legislators and administration officials. The event included discussion on the Rural Health Transformation Fund and the “The Great Healthcare Plan,”with a focus on “most favored nation” prescription drug pricing and other topics impacting rural health. Speakers included President Trump, CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, M.D., Andrew McCue, M.D., a cardiologist at AdventHealth, Senator Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Gov. Jim Pillen, R-Neb., Reps. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

White House hosts roundtable on rural health

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.