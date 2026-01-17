White House hosts roundtable on rural health

The White House hosted a roundtable on rural health Jan. 16 that included health care leaders, legislators and administration officials. The event included discussion on the Rural Health Transformation Fund and the “The Great Healthcare Plan,”with a focus on “most favored nation” prescription drug pricing and other topics impacting rural health. Speakers included President Trump, CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, M.D., Andrew McCue, M.D., a cardiologist at AdventHealth, Senator Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Gov. Jim Pillen, R-Neb., Reps. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

