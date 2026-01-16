MPD Makes Arrest in New Jersey Avenue Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Saturday, August 16, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the victim was in the 1700 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest, when the suspect approached him while holding a crowbar. The suspect demanded the victim’s property, and the victim complied. The suspect then fled.
As a result of the detective's investigation, 34-year-old Hector Omar Roa-Avaque, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery.
CCN: 25124913
