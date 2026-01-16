Amber Wynn Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amber Wynn, creator of The GiveBack Strategy, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how strategic giving can be used as a powerful tool for wealth-building, tax savings, and lasting social impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Wynn confronts the hard truth about traditional philanthropy and breaks down a new model of giving that allows entrepreneurs to align values with revenue, reduce tax liability, and create sustainable social impact—without starting a nonprofit. She explains how innovation, capital strategy, and execution can transform generosity into a business advantage.“The GiveBack Strategy turns generosity into a business advantage,” said Wynn.Amber’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/amber-wynn

