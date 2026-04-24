Jazmin Senoussi Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jazmin Senoussi, mental health care professional and founder of The Center for Human Resonance, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how integrating group psychoeducation with individualized therapy supports a more holistic approach to mental health care for children, adolescents, and adults.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators with service backgrounds who are building purpose-driven ventures. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show highlights resilience, discipline, and mission-led leadership in business.You can find out more by visiting their website In her episode, Senoussi explores how combining group-based psychoeducation with one-on-one therapeutic approaches can strengthen emotional resilience, improve access to care, and support more connected mental health outcomes across diverse age groups.Jazmin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jazmin-senoussi63867459

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