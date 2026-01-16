January 16, 2026 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

State of the Commonwealth Address, State House – Thursday, January 22, 2026

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, The Governor of Massachusetts will be delivering the State of the Commonwealth Address at the State House. For the purposes of security, the hours of their authorized parking on Beacon Street will be extended on that day.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday on the following street(s):

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Spruce Street to Walnut Street

DOWNTOWN BOSTON

Project 351, Faneuil Hall – Saturday, January 17, 2026

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, Project 351 will be bussing participants from every city and town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to Faneuil Hall. Project 351 is a program where volunteers participate in youth service activities, to inspire, challenge and motivate the next generation of leaders and to also make a significant impact on the community while joining thousands of citizens across the nation in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. To help facilitate this, parking restrictions will be put in place to allow Buses to use North Street and Congress Street to access Faneuil Hall.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street(s):

North Street - South side (Faneuil Hall side), from Congress Street to Clinton Street

Congress Street - East side (Faneuil Hall side), from State Street to North Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.