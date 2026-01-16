MPD Arrests Suspect in Wisconsin Avenue Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a burglary of an apartment in Northwest.

On Monday, January 12, 2026, at approximately 1:58 p.m., a suspect gained entry into an occupied apartment in the 4100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. While inside, the suspect stole the victim’s property to include credit cards. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was not injured. The victim’s credit cards were later used without their consent.

On Thursday, January 15, 2026, 34-year-old Travis Brandon, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26005419

###