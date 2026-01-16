MPD Seeking Suspect in Adams Mill Road Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1800 block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest. The suspect threw an object at the victim, snatched property, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25184445

###