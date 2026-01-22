Benchmade Sets a New Standard in Blade Innovation with Codex87 Horizon Edge™

Benchmade Logo

A first of its kind use case of a bi metal blade revealed during an exclusive invite only event in Las Vegas

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmade Knife Company, the undisputed leader in American-led knife innovation, revealed Wednesday evening the Codex87 Horizon Edge™, a first-of-its-kind application that utilizes bi-metal blade technology through selective steel application along a single cutting edge. This announcement marks a defining moment for the brand and reinforces Benchmade’s position at the forefront of modern blade innovation.The Codex87 Horizon Edge™ is not simply a new utilization of blade steels, but a new way of thinking about blade design. By engineering two unique zones of material properties within one continuous edge, Benchmade applies the right steel in the right place for the right job on a brand favorite hunting knife, the Saddle Mountain Skinner. The result is a high-performance tool that delivers both precision cutting and structural strength, eliminating the need for carrying multiple knives in the field.“At its core, the Codex87 Horizon Edge™ challenges the idea that a knife must rely on a single material to do everything,” said Vance Collver, Director of Knife Culture & Innovation at Benchmade. “Knives are among humanity’s oldest tools, but the way we make them doesn’t have to stay static. This technology allows us to selectively apply extreme materials where they matter most; pairing razor-sharp cutting performance with the toughness required for harder use and unify them into one working system.”Unlike traditional single-steel blades, the Codex87 Horizon Edge™ introduces a fused bi-metal construction, in which the base blade steel Hakkapella™ Damasteel, is combined with a separate steel, Rex121, applied specifically along the cutting edge. Benchmade’s patented blade design uses a laser to fuse a secondary alloy powder along the edge of the blade. This process creates one unified blade that behaves as a single structure while delivering two distinct performance advantages.One section of the edge is engineered for high hardness and wear resistance, optimized for fine slicing and long-lasting edge retention. Adjacent areas are tuned for strength and toughness, providing the durability required for tasks such as prying or breaking down game. This selective use of materials directly addresses a common challenge faced by hunters: balancing precision cutting with strength without carrying multiple tools. Codex87 Horizon Edge™ solves that problem by integrating both capabilities into a single blade.“Customer data consistently tells us that edge retention, toughness, and corrosion resistance are the most valued blade attributes,” said Joe Prebich, Vice President of Benchmade. “The Codex87 Horizon Edge™ allows us to optimize those separate desired qualities within a single knife, a direct testament to Benchmade’s desire to think different and try new things.”The innovation used to create the Codex87 Horizon Edge™ lies not in novelty for novelty’s sake, but in how high-tech methods are applied to solve real-world material challenges, allowing Benchmade to explore extreme steels and deploy them selectively for maximum performance. Currently unmatched in the market, the steels themselves are well understood and purposefully selected to create the perfect choice for those looking for a knife with extreme edge retention, high hardness, and high wear resistant material.For more information on the Codex87 Horizon Edge™ please contact Senior Account Manager London Krapff at london@chair6collective.com.About Benchmade Knife CompanyBenchmade Knife Company has been designing and manufacturing premium knives in Oregon City, Oregon, since 1987. Family-owned and operated, Benchmade remains committed to American manufacturing and to the dedicated people who make its products combining precision, innovation, and craftsmanship to build knives that are trusted for life.

