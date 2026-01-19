Benchmade Confirms Historic Knife Reveal at SHOT Show

Benchmade Logo

Benchmade will unveil a first of its kind knife at an exclusive invite only event in Las Vegas during SHOT Show

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmade Knife Company, the undisputed leader in American-led knife innovation, will unveil a world-first use case product during an exclusive, invite only event in Las Vegas during SHOT Show, the most important trade show in the global shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry.After weeks of speculation across the industry, Benchmade is officially confirming the rumors: a groundbreaking new application of blade technology will debut live on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. during a dedicated Benchmade event, held while the eyes of the global knife and tactical community are firmly fixed on SHOT Show.“This announcement underscores Benchmade’s bold approach to innovation,” says Joe Prebich, Vice President of Marketing at Benchmade. “Benchmade is proudly choosing the industry’s biggest stage to reveal its most ambitious advancement yet reinforcing its position at the forefront of American manufacturing, design, and engineering.”The reveal will take place during a private event attended by industry leaders, partners, and select media. Attendance is strictly by guest list only. Members of the media who are attending SHOT Show and are interested in joining the event must request media clearance in advance. At the center of the evening will be the unveiling of new blade technology inspired by the physics of forward progress.Once revealed, the new knife will remain on display throughout the event, allowing guests to see the product up close and experience it firsthand. Media and retailers will then be able to view the product at the Benchmade booth at SHOT Show beginning Thursday, January 22nd throughout the rest of the show. For media interested in attending the exclusive party reveal, please direct media inquiries to Senior Account Manager London Krapff at london@chair6collective.com.About Benchmade Knife CompanyBenchmade Knife Company has been designing and manufacturing premium knives in Oregon City, Oregon, since 1987. Family-owned and operated, Benchmade remains committed to American manufacturing and to the dedicated people who make its products combining precision, innovation, and craftsmanship to build knives that are trusted for life.

