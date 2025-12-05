VSSL And BN3TH Launch Limited Edition Gift Set For Coffee Lovers and Comfort Seekers

The collaboration pairs outdoor coffee gear with premium boxer brief in Cacti colorway and is designed for men who value quality in every part of their day

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSSL, the outdoor-ready coffee gear company, and BN3TH, the Vancouver-based men’s apparel brand, have announced the launch of the limited-edition VSSL x BN3TH Gift Set. The collaboration brings together two categories that rarely meet in premium coffee equipment and next-to-skin comfort into one elevated, practical package for men who care about their daily rituals as much as their time outside.The set features a VSSL Limited Edition Nest Pour Over Set that includes the Nest dripper, reusable filter, 10-ounce mug, and lid in a custom print, paired with BN3TH’s Classic Icon Boxer Brief built with the brand’s proprietary 3D pouch technology for support and breathability. Designed to travel seamlessly from home to camp to the road, both pieces aim to upgrade the way men start their day, wherever that happens.For this collaboration, the brands shared an exclusive “Cacti” colorway with artwork depicting a desert landscape at sunrise. The graphic appears across both the pour-over kit and the boxer brief, underscoring a shared perspective between VSSL and BN3TH: that small comforts such as great coffee and better base layers can make remote places feel welcoming and turn everyday routines into something to look forward to.“At VSSL, we believe the best memories often happen outside with a cup of coffee,” said David Marsala, president of VSSL. “Partnering with BN3TH felt natural. Their focus on comfort and design aligns with the experience we work to create.”The VSSL x BN3TH Gift Set is available now at https://www.vsslgear.com/products/nest-pour-over-set-briefs-vssl-x-b3nth and www.bn3th.com . For media inquiries, please contact Senior Accountant Manager London Krapff at london@chair6collective.com.About VSSL GearVSSL fuels our customers’ passion for leading and exploring. Anchored in developing innovative barista quality coffee equipment, we are obsessed with compact integration, durability and well-conceived sustainable design. Designed in Canada and Geared for Life.About BN3THBN3TH (pronounced "beneath") is an innovative apparel company redefining comfort through patented, Original 3D Pouch Technology™—the world's first 3-dimensional pouch for men's underwear. Founded in Vancouver, Canada, BN3TH began with a simple mission: to make the best underwear on the planet. Today, the brand has expanded into a full line of next-to-skin apparel designed to support movement, performance, and everyday life.

