Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Friday, January 16, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor McMaster 's schedule for Friday, January 16, 2026, includes the following: Friday, January 16 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at Liberty Day at the South Carolina Statehouse, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

