Gov. McMaster Announces South Carolina's Participation in 'A Home for Every Child'

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today joined leaders from the U.S. Administration for Children and Families (ACF) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), key legislative leaders, stakeholders, community providers, and leadership from the S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) at the Statehouse to formally announce South Carolina as the latest state to participate in 'A Home for Every Child.' This new national initiative is aimed at rightsizing the ratio of foster homes to the number of children and youth in the foster care system in addition to reducing entries into the foster care system through effective pathways when possible.

Governor Henry McMaster welcomed the federal partnership and underscored the state’s commitment to building upon South Carolina’s ongoing reform efforts to support children and their families, recruit, support and retain foster parents, strengthen community-based prevention services and improve family preservation practices statewide.

"The month of May has been recognized each year in my administration as Foster Care Awareness Month, and this year is no exception. Foster parents play an essential role in serving our state’s children and youth when they cannot safely remain with their parents or caregivers," said Governor Henry McMaster. "I applaud the Trump administration for bringing this critical initiative to states as an opportunity to make a lasting difference in a young person’s life. It is a chance to offer stability, hope, and the sense of belonging every young person deserves."

During the event, ACF Assistant Secretary Alex J. Adams outlined the goals of the initiative, which seeks to help states improve the foster home-to-child ratio by increasing the availability of licensed foster homes, strengthening kinship care, improving foster parent retention, and reducing unnecessary entries into foster care.

"South Carolina’s decision to join 'A Home for Every Child' is a meaningful step toward ensuring every child grows up in a safe, loving, stable family," said Assistant Secretary Alex J. Adams. "When states can create the conditions that prevent unnecessary entries into foster care, make it easier for families to become foster parents, and cut red tape to empower case managers, we drive better outcomes for children and families. The Trump administration is proud to partner with Governor McMaster, and together, we look forward to improving South Carolina’s ratio of foster home to children in care."

According to ACF, for every 100 children currently entering foster care, only 57 licensed foster homes are available nationwide. This shortage creates logistical and safety challenges that work against what every child needs most: consistency, connection, and a stable path forward.

South Carolina DSS Director Tony Catone acknowledged the efforts of DSS professionals, caregivers, and community partners who have contributed to the state’s progress in serving children as well as a concerted effort to recruit additional foster homes all year long.

"Foster parents are a vital part of our state’s service to children and families experiencing crisis as they volunteer for in the deep work of care and supervision of children, young and older, with a range of needs. It takes a special calling to serve families and community in this way. They are our kindred spirits in service to this mission, particularly including those that step up to care for members of their own families through kinship care," said Director Tony Catone. "South Carolina’s need for foster parents is not unlike other states across the country, and we will continue our efforts, alongside our community partners and providers, to recruit, train, support and retain new foster parents to serve the children and youth in our care. We need more foster homes in every county so children can be placed in their home communities. And our greatest need for foster parents in South Carolina remains family like foster homes that are committed to serving older youth and teenagers, groups of siblings and medically complex youth."

This effort directly supports President Trump's Executive Order "Fostering the Future for American Children and Families " and First Lady Melania Trump's whole-of-government commitment to improving outcomes for children in foster care.

South Carolina continues to make improvements in child welfare, including reductions in entries into care, a strong ‘kin-first’ placement approach, and has made significant progress in safety, placement, and permanency metrics as part of the Michelle H. Federal Settlement Agreement.

For South Carolina households who want to learn more about becoming a foster parent or supporting children and families in their communities, visit heartfeltcalling.org