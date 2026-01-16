Deputy Minister Narend Singh visits fire incident command post

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh visited the Incident Command Post and inspected the fire-affected areas in the Wemmershoek region near Franschhoek, Western Cape on 15 January 2026 to assess the situation firsthand and engage with the dedicated teams on the ground.

The wildfire, which originated in the Langrug area on 7 January 2026, has burned over 17,000 hectares amid challenging conditions of high temperatures, strong winds, and rugged mountainous terrain. This blaze is part of a broader wave of wildfires that have tested our collective response across the province. Recent updates from the Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) Fire Services indicate significant progress: today's suppression objectives for the remaining active fire lines have largely been achieved, with strong advances made particularly along the fire line above Mont Rochelle. Ground teams continue to work in accessible areas such as above Fisantekraal, while closely monitoring inaccessible sections above Stettynskloof Dam. Mop-up operations and vigilance against flare-ups remain ongoing in contained zones.

This incident and the many such other fire incidents around the country, underscores the severe impact of climate-driven extreme weather on our ecosystems, biodiversity, and communities, including threats to farmland, vineyards, and livelihoods in this iconic Winelands region.

“I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to all the role players who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and collaboration:

Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) Fire Services

CapeNature

Working on Fire Programme

Volunteer Wildfire Services

Drakenstein and Stellenbosch Municipalities

Winelands Fire Protection Association

Farmers, landowners, and volunteers

Your tireless efforts, coordination, and bravery in the face of difficult conditions have been instrumental in protecting lives, property, and our natural heritage.”

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment remains fully committed to supporting provincial and local authorities through the department's Working on Fire programme, which supports integrated wildfire management operations across South Africa..

The Department stands in solidarity with the affected communities and will work together to ensure recovery and sustainability for the Franschhoek and broader Western Cape region.

