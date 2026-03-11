MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela presides over operating licences handover ceremony in Tshwane, 11 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will be in Tshwane on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, to officiate the handover of operating licences to qualifying minibus and scholar transport operators in the region.

The issuance of operating licences is vital to the Department’s ongoing dedication to improving regulatory compliance within the public transportation industry.

Through formalising and licensing operators, the Department seeks to improve road safety, increase accountability, and guarantee that learners and regular commuters are transported by legitimate and properly regulated service providers.

This initiative is in alignment with wider provincial efforts to improve road safety, professionalise the transport sector, and safeguard vulnerable road users, especially learners who rely on scholar transport services.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Time: 10h00-12h00

Venue: Koedoespoort Regional Office, situated at 1215 Michael Brink Street / Nico Smith Avenue, Tshwane

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915

For more information, please contact:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

