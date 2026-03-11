Agriculture on anchoring of economy with 17.4% growth

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has welcomed the latest Statistics SA gross domestic product (GDP) figures, which position the agricultural sector as the primary engine of South Africa’s economic resilience.

According to the latest data, South Africa’s GDP increased by 0.4% in the final quarter of 2025. This contributed to an annual real GDP increase of 1.1% for 2025 - a trajectory driven largely by the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector, which surged by a remarkable 17.4% compared to 2024. While traditional pillars like mining faced headwinds - contracting by 0.6% due to declines in coal and platinum group metals - agriculture boosted the primary sector with a 0.4% increase in the final quarter, fueled by strong performance in field crops and horticulture.

Agriculture a Beacon of Hope

Minister Steenhuisen emphasised that these figures represent more than just statistics - they represent a lifeline for national development. “The agricultural sector is no longer just a contributor to the fiscus; it is a beacon of hope for job creation and national prosperity. No mistake should be made - this success is not merely the result of putting seeds in the ground. We are witnessing the evolution of a high-tech, scientific, and economically sophisticated industry. This is the new era of farming that offers our youth a diverse range of careers in tech-driven production, global logistics, and scientific research."

Minister Steenhuisen added that the 2025/’26 financial year results solidify agriculture’s role as the most significant stabiliser of the South African economy. The Ministry and the Department of Agriculture remain committed to fostering an environment where technical skills and innovation continue to drive growth.

