Eskom on Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Unit 2 milestone of one year continuous operation

Eskom announces that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s Unit 2 had on Monday 9 March 2026, successfully operated for 365 consecutive days, at an average of 99.4% Energy Availability Factor (EAF), since major upgrades were completed. Unit 2 delivers about 946MW of reliable electricity to the national grid.

“This milestone follows major upgrades to Unit 2, which returned to the grid on 30 December 2024 and has operated continuously since 9 March 2025. It showcases the strength of South Africa’s nuclear skills base. The successful installation of the new steam generators highlights the skill and dedication of the Koeberg team, engineers, technicians, operators, and support staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the unit runs safely and efficiently,” said Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom Group Executive for Generation.

The last time Unit 2 achieved a record-breaking performance run was on 18 January 2022, when it operated for 454 consecutive days. The current run will not reach that milestone because the unit is scheduled to be taken offline for planned maintenance on 26 April 2026. By that date, projections indicate it will have achieved 412 consecutive days of continuous operation. Although this figure has not yet been reached, the unit’s present performance already reflects strong reliability and operational stability. It also stands as proof of Eskom’s ongoing success in reducing unplanned outages and strengthening the dependability of its generation fleet.

The continuous operation of Koeberg Unit 2 is not just a technical achievement; it has a direct impact on the daily lives of South Africans. For Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape, Koeberg provides a local source of electricity, reducing dependence on power lines that stretch from coal‑fired stations in the north. This results in a more stable and reliable supply for households and businesses.

For the country, Koeberg strengthens the grid by acting as a steady anchor, helping to prevent instability and reducing the need to run more costly power stations. Nuclear power also produces electricity without greenhouse gas emissions, supporting a cleaner environment while keeping costs affordable. Unit 2’s nonstop run is a reminder of Koeberg’s vital role in supporting economic growth, protecting jobs, and ensuring energy security for South Africa. To maintain this performance, the unit will enter its next planned outage on 26 April 2026, allowing Eskom to safeguard recent investments and ensure continued reliability for the next 20 years.

