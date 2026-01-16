Be your own traffic reporter

1/15/26

By Adam Hammons

AUSTIN - You don’t have to wake up early for the morning news to see local traffic. At any time of day you can see real-time road conditions, including live camera feeds on drivetexas.org.

What you need to know

Whether you’re going to work or across the state, drivetexas.org can help plan your route. It’s a valuable tool that can make you into your own traffic reporter for you and your family.

It includes closures, construction, road damage, traffic, weather impacts, rest areas and even live camera feeds. Just click on a camera icon on the map and a live video feed will show you what’s happening in that area at that time.

Why it matters

This is a great resource for any time you plan to get on the road, but it can be even more important during severe weather situations.

If there’s ice on the road, it’s important that drivers stay home. However, if you have to travel, drivetexas.org can show where there may be icy spots on your route to help you avoid them. The website can also be helpful during flooding situations and other severe weather events, showing which roads are or are not passable.

TxDOT crews out on the road consistently provide updates to help show what’s really happening at any given time. All conditions are verified by TxDOT employees and contractors.

Have a question?

There may be times when you need a specific answer to a question. That’s why travel counselors are available to help with your travel needs.

For immediate assistance you can call 1-800-452-9292 to speak with a professional travel counselor between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week. Automated information is also available 24/7.

Other tools

Drivetexas.org is optimized for both a mobile device and a desktop. It's not the only resource out there, but it's a great option to help drivers get where they need to go safely.

TxDOT just wants to make sure every driver has the information they need to help them drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.