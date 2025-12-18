SynMax Hyperion Welcomes Veteran Energy Analyst Kyle Cooper as Sr. Natural Gas Analyst

SynMax Welcomes Kyle Cooper

SynMax Hyperion announced that veteran natural gas and power markets analyst Kyle Cooper has joined the company as Sr. Natural Gas Analyst.

Kyle will play a central role in advancing our fundamental analysis and research capabilities, helping ensure Hyperion delivers the most rigorous, market-relevant insights to our customers.” — Eric Anderson, CEO, SynMax

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperion, SynMax’s advanced energy intelligence platform, today announced that Kyle Cooper, one of the most respected analysts in North American natural gas markets, has joined the company as Sr. Natural Gas Analyst. His appointment marks a significant expansion of Hyperion’s fundamental research capabilities and reinforces SynMax’s commitment to delivering rigorous, market-relevant intelligence.Cooper brings more than two decades of experience spanning natural gas fundamentals, market forecasting, and energy trading. His analysis has supported decision-making across trading desks, utilities, producers, infrastructure operators, and institutional investors, and he is widely recognized for his disciplined, transparent approach to supply–demand analysis and price discovery.In his role at Hyperion, Cooper will play a central role in advancing the platform’s natural gas research agenda. His work will deepen Hyperion’s fundamental analysis, enhance weekly and intra-week research outputs, and strengthen how market risk and uncertainty are framed for users. By integrating expert interpretation with SynMax’s satellite-derived intelligence, Hyperion continues its evolution into a comprehensive analysis and intelligence environment.“Kyle’s depth of expertise in natural gas markets and energy trading is widely recognized across the industry. Bringing him into the Hyperion team is a major step forward for us. Kyle will play a central role in advancing our fundamental analysis and research capabilities, helping ensure Hyperion delivers the most rigorous, market-relevant insights to our customers.”— Eric Anderson, CEO, SynMaxFor Hyperion users, Cooper’s appointment translates directly into deeper context and clearer interpretation behind key market signals. Users can expect:•More robust fundamentals-driven analysis across supply, demand, storage, and pricing•Expanded weekly and intra-week research informed by real-world trading and risk experience•Clearer framing of market risks, inflection points, and structural trends•Tighter integration between satellite intelligence and market interpretationCooper’s addition further establishes Hyperion as a trusted source of energy intelligence. His long-standing industry credibility strengthens Hyperion’s standing with hedge funds, utilities, producers, and financial institutions seeking dependable, evidence-based insight grounded in both data and experience.Cooper’s appointment reinforces SynMax’s commitment to scaling Hyperion into a category-defining intelligence platform. By unifying proprietary geospatial analytics, advanced modeling, and senior research leadership, Hyperion expands opportunities for:•Faster product innovation•Broader and more sophisticated research outputs•New strategic partnerships across energy and finance•Deeper adoption in high-stakes decision workflowsKyle Cooper is a veteran natural gas analyst with more than 20 years of experience across research, trading, and risk analysis. Most recently, he served as Head of Research at Snapper Creek Energy, a natural gas options brokerage. He has previously held senior roles at Wood Mackenzie, DTE Energy Trading, TradeWell Energy, IAF Advisors, Cypress Energy, BTU Capital Management, Velite Capital, and Salomon Smith Barney / Citigroup Global Markets.Kyle began his career in engineering and quantitative modeling and holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and an M.S. in Finance from Texas A&M University. His career has focused on fundamental supply–demand analysis, market structure, and price discovery across natural gas and energy markets.Hyperion provides unparalleled visibility into North American natural gas, power, and infrastructure. By combining satellite analytics with transparent methodologies and high-frequency modeling, Hyperion delivers the clarity needed for informed, confident decision-making. Learn more at www.synmax.com/hyperion SynMax is a satellite intelligence company delivering decisive, actionable insights across energy, maritime, and infrastructure markets.Learn more at www.synmax.com Press Relations: press@synmax.comInvestor Relations: ir@synmax.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.