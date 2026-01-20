Avant Names Daniel Van Hoff as Chief Operating Officer

The Experienced Ed Tech Leader Aims to Drive Next Stage of Growth in Language Proficiency Innovation

— David Bong, Avant CEO and Co-Founder

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant, the leader in standards-aligned language proficiency solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Van Hoff as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2026.

Daniel brings more than 15 years of experience in education technology, strategy, and operations to Avant. His leadership spans a range of high-growth roles at companies advancing K–12 and higher education outcomes. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Ventures and Innovation at Instructure, a global leader in learning management systems, where he supported strategic partnerships across education and workforce sectors to advance evidence-based Ed Tech ecosystems.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Daniel at a time of tremendous momentum for Avant," said David Bong, CEO and Co-Founder of Avant Language. "His expertise in operational leadership and his deep understanding of the education technology landscape will help us expand access to meaningful language learning, assessment, and certification pathways worldwide."

At Avant, Daniel will oversee the company’s operational strategy and execution, ensuring that teams and systems scale effectively to meet the growing demand for Avant’s language proficiency platform. His appointment comes as the company continues to expand its suite of solutions—ranging from adaptive assessments and real-world learning tools, such as Mira, to global certifications enablement, including its American Council on Education assessment recommendations for college credit and qualifying tests for the Global Seal of Biliteracy.

"I’ve long admired Avant’s commitment to breaking down language barriers through smart, equitable technology," said Van Hoff. "I’m excited to join this mission-driven team and help further our impact on learners, educators, and communities around the world."

Daniel’s ed tech experience, including leadership roles in product innovation, operations, and client success, aligns seamlessly with Avant’s vision to transcend language barriers and connect people through proficiency.

To learn more about Avant and its language proficiency platform, visit avantlanguage.com.

About

Avant, The Language Proficiency Company, is your one-stop provider for learning, assessment, and certification. That’s the power of Avant’s Language Proficiency Platform™. Whether you’re a student, teacher, administrator, professional, or employer, Avant’s industry-leading tools are transforming language proficiency every step of the way. Avant Learn combines proven teaching strategies and cutting-edge technologies to equip learners with powerful tools that accelerate learning – including Mira, our AI-based platform for adaptive and immersive language learning and personalized practice. Educators are supported through Avant MORE, our professional learning program that guides teachers in delivering data-driven, proficiency-based instruction with lasting impact. Avant Assess offers adaptive, standards-driven assessments that measure language proficiency with precision. At the core is STAMP, the only computer-adaptive online language assessment available in over 150 languages and approved for college credit by the American Council on Education (ACE). Mira Stride is our cutting-edge AI-powered formative assessment for English learners with real-time data for teachers. These tools empower educators and employers with meaningful insights into real-world communication skills. Avant Certify offers language recognition and credentialing-- and all Avant tests qualify for the open-standard Global Seal of Biliteracy, issued worldwide, in addition to State Seals of Biliteracy. This ensures credibility and global recognition in more than 150 languages, helping individuals unlock new academic, professional, and personal opportunities.

