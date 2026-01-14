Avant Language Celebrates 25 Years of Language Innovation

From the first online computer-adaptive world language assessment to the Language Proficiency Platform™

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant, The Language Proficiency Company, hit a major milestone on January 8, 2026: 25 years of advancing the importance of language proficiency worldwide. Since its founding in 2001, Avant has helped transform how millions of learners and thousands of global educators and organizations build and measure real-world language skills. Through technological innovation, integrity, and an unwavering belief in the power of language to connect and empower, Avant continues to transform not only itself but the field of language education.

From pioneering the first online, standards-aligned proficiency assessment in 2001 to launching a comprehensive Language Proficiency Platform™, Avant has remained at the forefront of language education. Today, its suite of solutions spans the full proficiency journey—from learning tools and services like AI-powered Mira and Avant MORE Learning, custom professional learning for educators, to globally recognized assessments like Avant STAMP, to certification and credit opportunities through the American Council on Education and State and Global Seals of Biliteracy.

“This milestone is not just about longevity—it’s about impact,” said David Bong, Avant co-founder. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come, but even more excited about what’s ahead. We’re building tools that remove barriers, celebrate bilingualism, and give every learner a path forward.”

Over the past two and a half decades, Avant has supported millions of learners in over 150 languages, partnered with districts across 50 states and the District of Columbia, and 80 countries, and equipped thousands of educators with the data and training to drive real growth. Its solutions are trusted from schools to colleges to global employers—where language proficiency opens doors to education, careers, and connection.

As Avant looks to the future, its focus remains clear: to bridge the gap between potential and proficiency, and ensure that language learners everywhere are motivated to learn, recognized in a real way for their skills, and build bridges between cultures.

To learn more about Avant and its language proficiency platform, visit avantlanguage.com.

About Avant

Avant, The Language Proficiency Company, transforms language proficiency from learning to certification. Avant Learn features Mira, with immersive AI practice and assessment tools, and Avant MORE Learning with customized data-driven training and support. Avant Assess delivers adaptive, standards-based tests like Avant STAMP, the only ACE-approved, computer-adaptive proficiency assessment available in 150+ languages. Educators and employers gain key insights into real-world communication skills. Avant Certify offers recognition and certification, and all Avant Language tests qualify for the open-standard Global Seal of Biliteracy, issued worldwide. Whether in education, a workplace, or government, Avant's Language Proficiency Platform™ supports Avant’s mission to improve the teaching and learning of languages.

