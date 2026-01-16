MDC demonstrates best practices for handgun care with virtual class Jan. 20

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Many people may have received a handgun as a holiday gift. Others may have owned one for some time without having the opportunity to learn how to properly care for and maintain it.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an online Handgun Care and Cleaning class Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 5 - 7 p.m. The class is free and open to all ages.

Shooting accuracy and safety are both essential handgun practices. However, it can be easy to overlook the equally vital aspects of care and maintenance. This program will address those crucial aspects.

“It is important to maintain your firearm for it to perform the way it should,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

Staff from the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will show participants why it is important to maintain handguns and how to properly clean them. They’ll also cover disassembly, maintenance, and storage. The class will examine what equipment and materials handgun shooters need to keep their firearms in good working condition. It will look at a variety of different handgun actions.

Handgun Care and Cleaning is a free virtual program, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUk. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.