KBF DESIGN GALLERY SWEEPS 2026 ORLANDO HOME DESIGN AWARDS

KBF Design Gallery's Showroom in Maitland, FL

KBF Design Gallery takes top honors at the 2026 Orlando Home Design Awards, winning First Place for both General Contractor and Interior Design.

Every project is a collaboration, and these awards validate the care, craftsmanship, and accountability we bring to every home we touch.” — Adam Vellequette, Co-Principal

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBF Design Gallery has once again earned top honors at the prestigious 2026 Orlando Home Design Awards, taking home multiple first-place wins and further cementing its reputation as one of Central Florida’s leading design-to-build firms.For the fifth consecutive year, KBF Design Gallery was voted First Place General Contractor, showcasing the firm’s unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and client satisfaction. In a standout achievement for 2026, KBF also secured First Place in Interior Design, reflecting its holistic approach that blends thoughtful functionality with beautiful, livable spaces.In addition to these top honors, KBF earned strong recognition in key categories that highlight both its comprehensive services and its inspiring showroom experience:Second Place – Remodeling CompanySecond Place – Kitchen Design ShowroomThird Place – Cabinet Showroom“Being recognized year after year means a lot to us because it reflects the consistency of our work and the strength of our team,” said Adam Vellequette, Co-Principal and head of production at KBF Design Gallery. “Every project is a collaboration, and these awards validate the care, craftsmanship, and accountability we bring to every home we touch.”Ashley Sheaffer, Co-Principal and leader of KBF’s sales and design team, added, “Winning both General Contractor and Interior Design honors the strength of our integrated design-to-build process and our commitment to delivering cohesive, personalized results. As a design-to-build firm, we couldn’t be happier to receive first place in both of these categories.”The Orlando Home Design Awards are determined by votes from the Orlando Magazine readership and recognize excellence across more than 50 categories in home design, remodeling, and construction. KBF’s consistent performance over multiple years underscores its leadership role in the Central Florida design community.KBF Design Gallery offers full-service design and remodeling solutions, from whole-home renovations kitchen remodeling and bathroom transformations to custom interior design and outdoor living spaces. With an emphasis on quality craftsmanship and a collaborative client experience, KBF delivers spaces that are both functional and inspirational.

