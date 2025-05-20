Ashley Sheaffer of KBF Design Gallery Named to ProRemodeler’s 2025 '40 Under 40' List

Ashley Sheaffer of KBF Design Gallery, Maitland FL

Prestigious honor highlights rising leaders in the remodeling industry

This recognition isn’t just about me—it reflects the bold, collaborative spirit we’ve built at KBF. We’re driven by the challenge of designing spaces that are both original and deeply personal.” — Ashley Sheaffer

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBF Design Gallery is proud to announce that Ashley Sheaffer, co-principal and co-owner, has been named to ProRemodeler magazine’s highly respected 2025 “40 Under 40” list, honoring the nation’s most influential young professionals in the remodeling industry.Published annually by ProRemodeler, the “40 Under 40” program recognizes industry leaders under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact through innovation, leadership, and dedication to their craft. .As the head of the design team at KBF, Ashley has redefined what it means to blend form and function in residential spaces. Her design work is known for its timeless elegance, natural textures, and human-centered layouts. Under her creative direction, the KBF team has grown into one of Central Florida’s most recognized design-build firms, consistently delivering stunning, livable remodels that exceed client expectations.“I’m incredibly honored to be included in this year’s 40 Under 40 list,” said Sheaffer. “This recognition isn’t just about me—it reflects the bold, collaborative spirit we’ve built at KBF. We’re driven by the challenge of designing spaces that are both original and deeply personal. It’s exciting to be part of a generation reshaping the future of residential remodeling.”Ashley’s recognition is a reflection not only of her talent but of KBF’s ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries in residential remodeling. Her leadership continues to shape the firm’s identity and drive innovation in every project.About KBF Design GalleryKBF Design Gallery is a full-service design-build firm based in Orlando, Florida, specializing in interior remodeling, interior design, and home additions. With a focus on inspired design, functional space planning, and exceptional craftsmanship, KBF transforms homes into personalized sanctuaries. Learn more at www.KBFDesignGallery.com.

