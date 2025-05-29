KBF Design Gallery Wins Dual Honors in Florida Design Magazine’s 2025 Seaglass Awards

Award-Winning Primary Bathroom Remodel by KBF Design Gallery

Award-Winning Sibling-Led Design-Build Firm Continues to Make Waves in Florida’s Luxury Home Market

We view these wins not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue raising the bar.” — Ashley Sheaffer

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBF Design Gallery, Central Florida’s leading design-build firm, is proud to announce its dual win in Florida Design Magazine’s 2025 Seaglass Awards, a program that honors the state’s most exceptional achievements in interior design, architecture, and construction. The winning projects will be published in the summer issue, distributed in July.KBF was recognized in two competitive categories: Best Traditional/Transitional Primary Bathroom and Best Traditional/Transitional Bar.Judged by a distinguished panel of national design professionals and award-winning journalists, the Seaglass Awards celebrate projects that blend aesthetic excellence with functional design—qualities that have become the hallmark of KBF Design Gallery’s work “Winning in not just one, but two categories is an incredible honor and a testament to the talent and dedication of our entire team,” said Ashley Sheaffer, co-owner of KBF Design Gallery. “As a family-owned business, we put our hearts into every project, and it’s deeply rewarding to see that effort recognized on such a prestigious stage.”Co-owner Adam Vellequette adds, “These awards reflect what makes KBF different—we are not just designers, and we are not just builders. We are collaborators who transform homes by bringing together creativity, craftsmanship, and client vision under one roof.”A Rising Force in Florida’s Design IndustryWith a growing portfolio of award-winning projects and a reputation for exceptional client experiences, KBF Design Gallery is positioning itself as one of Florida’s most influential voices in luxury residential design.“We view these wins not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue raising the bar,” Sheaffer continued. “Our mission is to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in residential remodeling while making the process enjoyable and rewarding for every homeowner who trusts us with their space.”As KBF’s work continues to attract recognition from both clients and industry peers, the sibling-led firm shows no signs of slowing down.________________________________________About KBF Design GalleryFounded on the belief that great design and expert craftsmanship belong together, KBF Design Gallery is an award-winning, full-service design-build firm based in Orlando, Florida. Specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home renovations, KBF helps homeowners throughout Central Florida elevate their daily living through completely personalized and thoughtfully executed spaces.

