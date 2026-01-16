Call Sheet Media Acquires Supernatural Comedy Feature 'Lucky Devils'

Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

A female-driven, high-concept franchise property blending biblical mythology, Vegas spectacle, and irreverent comedy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media announced today the acquisition of Lucky Devils, a high-concept supernatural comedy feature blending fantasy, adventure, and irreverent humor against the neon backdrop of Las Vegas. The project is positioned as a female-forward ensemble with franchise and streamer appeal.Lucky Devils centers on seven flawed women who unknowingly embody the seven deadly sins. When their paths collide in Las Vegas, their vices trigger an ancient biblical curse that threatens to unleash Judgment Day. Forced to confront their worst impulses, the women must find redemption or risk the end of days. Equal parts spectacle and heart, the story reframes sin not as damnation, but as a path toward transformation.With bold visual set pieces, a clear mythological hook, and a comedic tone that embraces both excess and emotion, Lucky Devils stands out as a market-ready property with strong trailer moments and sequel potential. The narrative balances outrageous supernatural chaos with a grounded emotional core, most notably through Lucy’s journey from lust to genuine love.“Lucky Devils is an energetic, female-forward supernatural action dramedy with a big, clear hook and strong, marketable images,” said producer David Lautrec. “The ensemble chemistry, tonal confidence, and redemptive spine position it well for streamer audiences and franchise exploration.”Script analyst David Smith added, “Lucky Devils succeeds as a bold, irreverent, and market-ready high concept. Its combination of Vegas spectacle, biblical imagery, and ensemble comedy creates a distinctive identity with a strong path to franchise potential. Most importantly, its heart gives emotional weight to its outrageous comedy and supernatural chaos.”Producer Mike Brown described the project succinctly as “ambitious, meaningful, and unapologetically fun.”Written by Jesse Alber and Savanna Alber, Lucky Devils emerged from Call Sheet Media’s mentorship ecosystem. Jesse Alber reflected on the project’s origins, noting that the experience exceeded expectations. What began as a way to explore Savanna’s interest in screenwriting evolved into a deeply rewarding creative collaboration. Alber described Lucky Devils as “a wild, unbridled ride” and expressed confidence that audiences will enjoy the experience as much as the creators did.Call Sheet Media is considering plans to move Lucky Devils into active development, with an eye toward packaging and strategic positioning for the current marketplace.About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a development and production company dedicated to discovering, mentoring, and advancing original voices while building commercially viable film and television properties for the global marketplace.

