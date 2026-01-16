Submit Release
PRIORITY NOTICE: Opportunity for Public Feedback – Later Start Time Planning Grants

In accordance with Resolve 2025, Chapter 110: Directing the Department of Education to Develop a Grant Program to Encourage Secondary Schools to Adopt Later Start Times, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is opening a period of public comment for the proposed routine technical rule regarding later start time planning grants. The proposed rule (Chapter 54) will govern the application for, and awarding of, funds from the Maine DOE discretionary grants for later start time planning. Grants are intended to assist in the financing of local initiatives; the Maine DOE encourages school administrative units (SAUs) to collaborate on these efforts.

For more information about this proposed rule, please visit Chapter 54 on Maine DOE | Proposed Rules and the Rulemaking Process.

Public comment officially opens on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Comments must be submitted to Laura Cyr at laura.cyr@maine.gov by February 27, 2026.

For more information or with questions, please contact laura.cyr@maine.gov.

