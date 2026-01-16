Submit Release
Cold Weather Alert Cancelled - January 16, 2026

HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has cancelled the Cold Weather Alert that was initiated on January 14, 2026. Temperatures are no longer at or below minus 15°C or minus 20 with wind chill.

