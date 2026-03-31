Dymax Europe GmbH Celebrates the Opening of Its Expanded Facilities in Wiesbaden

Dymax celebrates its Wiesbaden facility expansion. From L to R: Bernhard Sürth, Managing Director Dymax Europe; Gert-Uwe Mende, Lord Mayor of Wiesbaden; Greg Bachmann, Director and Chairman of Dymax Companies; Robert Palmer, Chief Business Officer, Dymax

The expansion of our Wiesbaden site is a logical step in supporting our growth in the EMEA region.” — Bernhard Suerth, Managing Director of Dymax Europe

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymax Europe has officially opened its newly expanded facilities at its Wiesbaden site. Guests from local government, business, and media were given exclusive insights into the extended production and logistics areas. The investment, part of a wider Dymax global capital investment strategy, further strengthens the company’s position in the EMEA region, underscores its commitment to continued growth and innovation, and reinforces its strong regional ties. During the ceremony, Wiesbaden Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende emphasized the advantages of Wiesbaden, Germany, as a thriving manufacturing location.Founded in 1980 in Harwinton, Connecticut, USA, Dymax has grown into one of the world’s leading manufacturers of light-curing adhesives and curing technologies. Dymax Europe has been based in Wiesbaden since 2011 and has expanded rapidly: what began as a sales office has evolved into an integrated hub for sales, research, application engineering, logistics, and production. With its expanded infrastructure, Dymax Europe further strengthens its position as a key leader within the global Dymax network.The expansion provides a solid foundation for continued growth and significantly enhances the site’s overall performance. The new production areas support higher manufacturing volumes and more efficient processes, while the enlarged storage and logistics capacities enable Dymax to meet increasing demand across Europe and the wider EMEA region. These improvements also help reduce supply chain risks and costs, allowing the company to serve customers in core industries—including consumer and automotive electronics, medical technology, aerospace and defense, and energy—even more effectively, while further strengthening its competitive position in Europe.Hosting the event, which was attended by Dymax’s global leadership team, Bernhard Suerth, Managing Director of Dymax Europe, said, “The expansion of our Wiesbaden site is a logical step in supporting our dynamic growth in the EMEA region. With significantly expanded production and logistics capabilities, we can operate more efficiently, reduce supply chain risks, and be even closer to our customers, further strengthening our position within the global Dymax network."In his remarks, Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende added, “The expansion of the Dymax Europe facility is a strong signal for Wiesbaden as a business location. We are proud that an innovative global company like Dymax continues to invest in our city, creating high-value jobs in manufacturing and strengthening our regional economy. This development underscores Wiesbaden’s appeal as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.”

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