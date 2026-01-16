CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Palm Bay, FL, and surrounding areas.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I decided to provide in-home euthanasia so I can help pets pass peacefully, surrounded by the people who love them most.” — Dr. Christina Divine

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Palm Bay, FL. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Christina Divine will serve pets and pet parents throughout Palm Bay and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Palm Bay becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I decided to provide in-home euthanasia so I can help pets pass peacefully, surrounded by the people who love them most, and offer families comfort and dignity during one of the most difficult moments they will face,” says Dr. Christina Divine.Dr. Christina Divine is a Florida native who proudly serves pet families in Brevard County with compassion, experience, and a deep respect for the human–animal bond. She grew up in Tallahassee and earned both her undergraduate degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Florida, graduating from the UF College of Veterinary Medicine in 2016. After completing a veterinary residency in Colorado, Dr. Divine chose to return home to Florida to be closer to family and the community she loves.Early in her career, Dr. Divine was drawn to veterinary medicine through her fascination with reproduction and the miracle of bringing new life into the world. Over time, her perspective expanded to embrace the full journey of a pet’s life—from its joyful beginnings to the tender moments at the end. Today, supporting pets and the people who love them through every stage of that journey is central to her work.Dr. Divine is passionate about offering in-home euthanasia as a way to provide pets with a peaceful passing in the comfort of their own home, surrounded by familiar sights, sounds, and the people who mean the most to them. “In-home euthanasia is a strong fit for Brevard County because our community has a high number of devoted pet parents who deeply value compassionate, high-quality care—especially during a pet’s end-of-life journey,” says Dr. Divine.A proud mom of three, Dr. Divine balances her professional life with family time alongside her husband and children. They enjoy being outdoors together, especially when they can spend time at the beach. Their home is also shared with three beloved pets: Tres Leches, a resilient three-legged rescue cat; Basil, a playful young cat who keeps the household lively; and Chef, a gentle Goldendoodle who is happiest lounging on the couch with his people.Dr. Christina Divine serves Palm Bay, Melbourne, and surrounding Brevard County communities, including Titusville, Merritt Island, Cocoa, Rockledge, Viera, Satellite Beach, and Sebastian—providing reliable, compassionate veterinary care along Florida’s Space Coast.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Palm Bay. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

