64% of Remote Workers Value Flexibility Over Pay, New Survey Finds

VANCOUVER , VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new global survey of remote professionals suggests that flexibility has overtaken salary as one of the most important factors in career decision-making, pointing to a broader shift in how people think about work and quality of life.According to survey data collected by We Work Remotely, the world’s largest remote job board and global community for remote work with more than 6 million monthly visitors, nearly two-thirds of respondents say they would change jobs for a remote role that pays slightly less. In total, 64 percent of respondents said they would accept reduced compensation in exchange for the ability to work remotely, highlighting how strongly workers value flexibility, autonomy, and control over their day-to-day lives.The findings are based on responses from remote-first professionals across regions, industries, and experience levels. For many respondents, remote work is no longer viewed as a temporary perk or a nice-to-have benefit. Instead, it is seen as a core part of a sustainable career that directly affects well-being and long-term satisfaction.Respondents consistently associated flexibility with tangible improvements to daily life, including reduced stress, better work-life balance , and more time for family and personal priorities. These benefits were often described as equally important, or more important, than compensation alone.For employers, the data reflects a changing talent landscape. As remote work becomes a permanent feature of the global workforce, pay is no longer the sole deciding factor for candidates. Workers are increasingly evaluating roles based on trust, sustainability, and whether a company supports flexible ways of working.The survey also points to growing job mobility tied directly to flexibility. A willingness to leave a current role in order to maintain remote work suggests that autonomy has become a defining factor in both job satisfaction and retention.About We Work RemotelyFounded over a decade ago, We Work Remotely is the world’s largest remote job board and the global community for remote work. The platform connects millions of remote-first professionals with companies around the world, helping job seekers find legitimate, flexible opportunities while supporting employers in reaching qualified talent across borders.As remote work continues to mature, the survey findings reinforce a clear message from workers worldwide: flexibility is no longer secondary to pay. For many, it is now one of the most important benefits a job can offer.

