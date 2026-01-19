CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Fort Worth, TX

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I've been a part of the Mid-Cities community for 19 years and look forward to helping the families that live in my hometown.” — Dr. Jennifer Dykstra

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Fort Worth, TX . Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Jennifer Dykstra plans to serve pets and pet parents in Fort Worth and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Fort Worth becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I've been a part of the Mid-Cities community for 19 years and look forward to helping the families that live in my hometown,” says Dr. Jennifer Dykstra.Dr. Jennifer Dykstra, who lives and practices in Fort Worth, brings a deeply personal and compassionate approach to veterinary care shaped by both life experience and years of clinical practice. She earned her undergraduate degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University, graduating in 2004, before beginning her career as a companion animal veterinarian in Chicago. Shortly thereafter, Dr. Dykstra and her family made Fort Worth their permanent home—a community they’ve cherished while raising their three children.Originally growing up in the mountains of southern Mexico and later attending school in Iowa, Dr. Dykstra was surrounded by animals from a young age and inspired early on by the writings of James Herriot. That love for animals and storytelling of the human–animal bond led her to veterinary medicine, where she has found fulfillment across all aspects of care—from surgery and complex medical cases to wellness visits with puppies and kittens.Dr. Dykstra’s passion for in-home end-of-life care grew from her family’s experience navigating her father’s ALS diagnosis. Witnessing the comfort and dignity provided by hospice caregivers at home profoundly shaped her understanding of how meaningful it can be to say goodbye in a familiar, loving space. That experience continues to guide her desire to support families and their pets during life’s most tender moments, offering care that honors both comfort and connection.Outside of veterinary medicine, Dr. Dykstra is an avid reader and an active presence in her children’s lives and church community. She proudly embraces her role as an LD Bell High School mom—cheering on everything from marching band and orchestra to swimming, welding, and academic competitions—fully immersed in the vibrant Fort Worth community she calls home.Dr. Jennifer Dykstra serves Fort Worth and surrounding Tarrant County communities, including Arlington, North Richland Hills, Bedford, Euless, Hurst, Keller, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, and nearby Mid-Cities neighborhoods—providing dependable, compassionate veterinary care across the heart of the Fort Worth area.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $395 in Fort Worth. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

