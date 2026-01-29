Chartered Institute Launches Certified Supply Chain Inventory Optimization and Demand Forecasting Professional (CID™)

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Certified Supply Chain Inventory Optimization and Demand Forecasting Professional (CID™) Program

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of its latest professional designation – the Certified Supply Chain Inventory Optimization and Demand Forecasting Professional (CID™) program. Developed in collaboration with leading supply chain practitioners, demand planning experts, and industry advisors, this certification is designed to equip professionals with advanced capabilities in demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and data-driven supply chain planning.The CID™ program addresses the growing global demand for supply chain professionals who can effectively manage demand uncertainty, optimize inventory levels, and improve service performance in increasingly complex and volatile markets. Participants who successfully complete this program will gain a strong competitive advantage in roles spanning supply chain planning, demand forecasting, inventory management, operations, procurement, and supply chain analytics.The comprehensive curriculum of the CID™ program covers a wide range of critical topics, including qualitative and quantitative demand forecasting techniques, forecast accuracy measurement, demand segmentation, safety stock and reorder point modeling, service-level optimization, and integrated planning through Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP). The program blends concepts with practical application through real-world case studies, hands-on exercises, and scenario-based learning, enabling participants to translate theory directly into operational impact.“Accurate demand forecasting and effective inventory optimization are foundational to resilient and high-performing supply chains,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “With the CID™ program, our objective is to empower supply chain professionals with the analytical tools, strategic frameworks, and practical insights needed to drive efficiency, reduce risk, and support informed decision-making across the enterprise. We are proud to introduce a certification that responds directly to the evolving challenges of global supply chains.”The CID™ program is delivered to the highest standards of professional excellence and is internationally recognized for its depth, relevance, and practical orientation. Participants may choose between flexible self-paced online learning modules or interactive, instructor-led training formats, allowing them to align the program with their professional schedules and learning preferences.Upon successful completion of the program and passing the required certification examination, participants will be awarded the Certified Supply Chain Inventory Optimization and Demand Forecasting Professional (CID™) designation. This globally recognized credential signifies demonstrated expertise in advanced forecasting methodologies, inventory optimization strategies, and integrated supply chain planning.For more information about the CID™ program and registration details, please visit:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

