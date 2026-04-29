Chartered Institute Unveils CBIM™ Program to Forge the Next Generation of Global BIM Leaders

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute launches the CBIM™ program to equip professionals with advanced BIM project management skills for digital construction leadership

With the CBIM™ program, we aim to equip professionals with the expertise required to lead BIM initiatives effectively and deliver greater value across the full project lifecycle.” — Bok Yan Lo

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is pleased to announce the launch of one of its latest certification offerings, the Chartered Building Information Modeling Project Manager (CBIM™) program. Developed in collaboration with leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) experts and industry practitioners, this program is designed to equip professionals in the built environment with the advanced knowledge and leadership capabilities required to manage BIM-driven projects with confidence and excellence.The CBIM™ program responds to the growing demand for qualified professionals who can lead digital transformation across the construction and infrastructure sectors. As BIM continues to reshape the way projects are planned, coordinated, delivered, and managed, organizations increasingly require project leaders who can align information management, multidisciplinary coordination, commercial objectives, and lifecycle delivery within a structured BIM framework. Participants who complete this program will strengthen their ability to lead BIM implementation and gain a competitive advantage in project management, design coordination, construction delivery, and asset information management.The comprehensive curriculum agenda of the CBIM™ program covers a broad range of critical topics, including BIM governance, BIM Execution Planning, ISO 19650 information management principles, Common Data Environments, multidisciplinary model coordination, clash detection workflows, and digital collaboration strategies. The program also explores advanced BIM applications across the project lifecycle, including 3D design coordination, 4D scheduling, 5D cost management, 6D asset information management, 7D sustainability analysis, and 8D safety planning. Through practical case studies, project-based discussions, and applied exercises, participants will gain a thorough understanding of how to manage BIM implementation in real-world project environments.“Building Information Modeling has become a strategic capability for improving project delivery, collaboration, and lifecycle asset performance. With the CBIM™ program, we aim to equip professionals with the expertise required to lead BIM initiatives effectively and deliver greater value across the full project lifecycle,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “We are proud to launch this program to support a new generation of project leaders who are ready to manage the growing complexity of digital construction and information-driven project delivery.”The CBIM™ program is held to the highest standards of excellence and is recognized internationally for its practical relevance and rigor. Designed for professionals seeking to strengthen both technical understanding and project leadership capabilities, the program provides a structured pathway for mastering BIM project management principles in a way that is directly applicable across a wide range of sectors in the built environment.Upon successful completion of the CBIM™ program and passing the Chartered exam, participants will be awarded the prestigious Chartered Building Information Modeling Project Manager (CBIM™) designation. This globally recognized credential is exclusively granted to professionals who demonstrate advanced knowledge and practical competence in BIM project management through the program and assessment process.For more information about the Chartered Building Information Modeling Project Manager (CBIM™) program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Chartered Building Information Modeling Project Manager (CBIM™)

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