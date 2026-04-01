Chartered Institute Introduces Chartered EU Corporate Tax Manager CCM™ Program to Tax and Finance Professionals

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Chartered EU Corporate Tax Manager CCM™ Program for Tax, Finance and Accounting Professionals

With the CCM™ program, we aim to equip tax and finance professionals with the expertise needed to manage tax obligations, strengthen governance, and respond to a rapidly evolving tax environment” — Bok Yan Lo

PARIS, FRANCE, April 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is pleased to announce the launch of its Chartered EU Corporate Tax Manager (CCM™) program. Developed in collaboration with experienced tax leaders, corporate finance specialists, and international regulatory practitioners, this certification program is designed to equip professionals with the advanced knowledge and practical competencies required to manage corporate tax strategy, compliance, governance, and cross-border tax matters within the European Union.The CCM™ program addresses the growing demand for professionals who can effectively navigate the complexities of EU corporate taxation, increasing tax transparency requirements, and evolving international tax regulations. As organizations face heightened scrutiny, regulatory change, and cross-border tax risks, participants who successfully complete this program will strengthen their ability to lead tax compliance initiatives, manage corporate tax risk, and support strategic decision-making across multinational and regional business environments.The comprehensive curriculum agenda of the CCM™ program covers a wide range of critical topics, including EU corporate tax frameworks, tax residency and permanent establishment, anti-avoidance rules, transfer pricing, withholding tax considerations, tax governance, tax control frameworks, Pillar Two implications, tax reporting alignment, and tax audit readiness. The program combines conceptual learning with practical applications through case studies, scenario-based discussions, and applied exercises to provide participants with a strong understanding of corporate tax management in practice.“Corporate tax management has become an increasingly strategic function for organizations operating across the European Union. With the CCM™ program, we aim to equip tax and finance professionals with the expertise needed to manage tax obligations confidently, strengthen governance, and respond effectively to a rapidly evolving tax environment,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “We are proud to launch this program and support a new generation of tax professionals who are prepared to lead with both technical competence and strategic insight.”The CCM™ program is held to the highest standards of excellence and is recognized internationally for its relevance and rigor. Participants will attend live instructor-led classes, allowing them to pursue the certification that is acknowledged in the European Union’s financial, taxation and accounting industries.Upon successful completion of the program and passing the certification examination, participants will be awarded the prestigious CCM™ designation. This globally recognized credential is exclusively granted to professionals who demonstrate a high level of competence and practical understanding in EU corporate tax management through the program and its assessment requirements.For more information about the Chartered EU Corporate Tax Manager (CCM™) live program and to register, please visit the following websites: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/eu-ccm About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Chartered EU Corporate Tax Manager (CCM™)

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