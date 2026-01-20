Reeracoen Group Launches Fully Renewed Global Job Platform

JAPAN, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “ABROADERS CAREER” After 9 Years

Solving Information Overload for Japanese Professionals Seeking Overseas Careers

From Asia to the World – A Trusted Global Job Platform for Japanese Talent

Jan 20, 2026ー Many Japanese professionals who aspire to work overseas face a common challenge: too much fragmented information, and too little clarity. Job listings are scattered across multiple platforms, information quality varies widely on social media, and country-specific job data is often siloed. As a result, making informed and confident career decisions abroad has become increasingly difficult.

To address this issue, ABROADERS CAREER, the overseas job platform operated by the Reeracoen Group, has undergone its first full-scale renewal in nine years. Leveraging Reeracoen’s extensive experience supporting over 3,000 successful overseas placements, primarily across Asia, the platform has been rebuilt to eliminate information fragmentation and provide efficient, reliable access to overseas job opportunities.

Website: https://career.abroaders.jp/

Challenges Facing Japanese Job Seekers and Society

Japanese professionals seeking international careers often struggle with unreliable information circulating on social media and fragmented job listings divided by country. This makes it difficult to compare opportunities accurately or determine which platforms are truly trustworthy.

Beyond individual challenges, Japan as a society faces demographic shifts such as population decline and market contraction. Encouraging global career development—and enabling skilled professionals to bring international experience back to Japan—has become increasingly important for long-term economic and organizational growth.

In this context, a trustworthy, integrated global job platform is essential.

Purpose of the ABROADERS CAREER Renewal

The renewed ABROADERS CAREER was designed to provide a safe, reliable environment where Japanese professionals can confidently explore overseas job opportunities. Supported by Reeracoen Group’s local recruitment operations across Japan and six Southeast Asian countries, the platform offers end-to-end career support—from pre-departure concerns to long-term career development.

Key Features of the Renewal

• Enhanced Global Job Search – Cross-search by country, region, occupation, and industry

• Improved Information Reliability – Aggregated content including job listings, visa info, lifestyle insights, interviews

• Mobile Optimization – Seamless job search and application anytime, anywhere

• Improved UI/UX – Intuitive design with enhanced accessibility

• Strong Support Network – Local offices providing pre- and post-employment assistance

Future Vision: A Truly Global Job Platform

While the platform currently focuses on Asia, the long-term vision is to expand into North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania, creating a one-stop global job platform for Japanese professionals worldwide.

Country-Specific Job Listings (Asia)

Thailand: https://career.abroaders.jp/search/CNT_THA

Malaysia: https://career.abroaders.jp/search/CNT_MYS

Vietnam: https://career.abroaders.jp/search/CNT_VNM

Singapore: https://career.abroaders.jp/search/CNT_SGP

Taiwan: https://career.abroaders.jp/search/CNT_TWN

Beyond Jobs: Overseas Life & Career Media

Overseas Living & Migration Media: https://www.abroaders.jp/

Overseas Career Knowledge Media: https://www.abroaders.jp/media/

Message from the Representative

“We have supported over 3,000 overseas career transitions to date. Every life and career path is different—there is no single right answer. That is why we aim to create a platform that inspires people to take their first step and feel excited about their future.”

About Reeracoen Group

Founded in 2011, Reeracoen has expanded across Asia and currently operates recruitment and HR Tech businesses in six countries and regions, including Japan.

Head Office: Reeracoen Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Address: 3 Anson Road, #08-03 Springleaf Tower, Singapore 079909

CEO: Kenji Naito

Business: Recruitment & HR Tech across Asia

Website: https://www.reeracoen.sg/ja

