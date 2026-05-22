From Japan to the World — Global VTuber Project “IZIGENIA” Announces Debut of Its First Four Talents

Global VTuber Project “IZIGENIA” Announces Debut of Its First Four Talents Ruridori Kafka Sedric Alfiere Eruu Claymie Shao An

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClaN Entertainment Inc. is excited to announce the debut of four first-generation talents from its global VTuber project, “IZIGENIA,” beginning May 23, 2026 (PST) / May 24, 2026 (JST).

“IZIGENIA” is a next-generation VTuber project built for a global audience.

By developing original VTuber IPs alongside the worlds of anime, manga, and gaming, the project aims to bring a new wave of Japanese entertainment culture to fans around the world.

At its core, IZIGENIA is about creating characters people can truly connect with — regardless of language, borders, or background.

With content centered primarily in English while embracing multilingual communication, the project brings together distinctive personalities, immersive storytelling, and global community-driven entertainment in a way only VTubers can.

Debut Schedule

Ruridori Kafka

May 24, 2026 10:00–10:30 (JST) / May 23, 2026 18:00–18:30 (PST)

Sedric Alfiere

May 24, 2026 10:40–11:10 (JST) / May 23, 2026 18:40–19:10 (PST)

Eruu Claymie

May 25, 2026 10:00–10:30 (JST) / May 24, 2026 18:00–18:30 (PST)

Shao An

May 25, 2026 10:40–11:10 (JST) / May 24, 2026 18:40–19:10 (PST)

Talent Profiles

◆Ruridori Kafka

Illustration Artist: kamameshigogomaru

Live2D Rigger: fuyunogumi

X: https://x.com/RuridoriKafka

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RuridoriKafka

◆Sedric Alfiere

Illustration Artist: Senzaki Makoto

Live2D Rigger: Jujube

X: https://x.com/SedricAlfiere

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SedricAlfiere

◆Eruu Claymie

Contributing Illustrator: Jisyaku

Live2D Rigger: rariemonn

X: https://x.com/eruuclaymie

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eruuclaymie

◆Shao An

Contributing Illustrator: pako

Live2D Rigger: Kanbutsu Himono

X: https://x.com/ShaoAnVT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShaoAnVT

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/shaoanvt

About “IZIGENIA”

“IZIGENIA” is a Japan-born global VTuber project set within a sci-fi universe where two opposing factions — the Outriders and the Aliens — collide over the themes of desire and evolution.

Blending character-driven storytelling with strong visual identities, each member of IZIGENIA is designed to stand out not only as a streamer, but as a fully realized entertainment IP.

The project will primarily operate across global platforms including YouTube and Twitch, with a strong focus on English-speaking audiences while expanding into multilingual content, 3D live performances, and future virtual experiences.

Official Website:

https://www.izigenia.com/

Official Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IZIGENIA_V

X: https://x.com/izigenia_v

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.