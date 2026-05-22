From Japan to the World — Global VTuber Project “IZIGENIA” Announces Debut of Its First Four Talents
TOKYO, JAPAN, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClaN Entertainment Inc. is excited to announce the debut of four first-generation talents from its global VTuber project, “IZIGENIA,” beginning May 23, 2026 (PST) / May 24, 2026 (JST).
“IZIGENIA” is a next-generation VTuber project built for a global audience.
By developing original VTuber IPs alongside the worlds of anime, manga, and gaming, the project aims to bring a new wave of Japanese entertainment culture to fans around the world.
At its core, IZIGENIA is about creating characters people can truly connect with — regardless of language, borders, or background.
With content centered primarily in English while embracing multilingual communication, the project brings together distinctive personalities, immersive storytelling, and global community-driven entertainment in a way only VTubers can.
Debut Schedule
Ruridori Kafka
May 24, 2026 10:00–10:30 (JST) / May 23, 2026 18:00–18:30 (PST)
Sedric Alfiere
May 24, 2026 10:40–11:10 (JST) / May 23, 2026 18:40–19:10 (PST)
Eruu Claymie
May 25, 2026 10:00–10:30 (JST) / May 24, 2026 18:00–18:30 (PST)
Shao An
May 25, 2026 10:40–11:10 (JST) / May 24, 2026 18:40–19:10 (PST)
Talent Profiles
◆Ruridori Kafka
Illustration Artist: kamameshigogomaru
Live2D Rigger: fuyunogumi
X: https://x.com/RuridoriKafka
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RuridoriKafka
◆Sedric Alfiere
Illustration Artist: Senzaki Makoto
Live2D Rigger: Jujube
X: https://x.com/SedricAlfiere
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SedricAlfiere
◆Eruu Claymie
Contributing Illustrator: Jisyaku
Live2D Rigger: rariemonn
X: https://x.com/eruuclaymie
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eruuclaymie
◆Shao An
Contributing Illustrator: pako
Live2D Rigger: Kanbutsu Himono
X: https://x.com/ShaoAnVT
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShaoAnVT
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/shaoanvt
About “IZIGENIA”
“IZIGENIA” is a Japan-born global VTuber project set within a sci-fi universe where two opposing factions — the Outriders and the Aliens — collide over the themes of desire and evolution.
Blending character-driven storytelling with strong visual identities, each member of IZIGENIA is designed to stand out not only as a streamer, but as a fully realized entertainment IP.
The project will primarily operate across global platforms including YouTube and Twitch, with a strong focus on English-speaking audiences while expanding into multilingual content, 3D live performances, and future virtual experiences.
Official Website:
https://www.izigenia.com/
Official Social Media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IZIGENIA_V
X: https://x.com/izigenia_v
Corporate Administration Department, Public Relations
ClaN Entertainment Inc.
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