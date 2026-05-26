Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026: 3-Day Celebration of Tokyo’s Culinary Diversity Welcomes a Record 65,000 Visitors “Even better than I expected”; Attendees Impressed by the Depth and Diversity of Tokyo Cuisine Four Zones for Enjoying Tokyo’s Culinary Culture Live Performances To Amp Up the Energy A Family-Friendly Venue Welcoming to Attendees of All Ages

JAPAN, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026, a celebration of Tokyo’s culinary diversity bringing together many of the city’s most in-demand restaurants, took place from May 15 to 17, 2026, at Symbol Promenade Park (Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza) in Ariake. Hosted by the Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum Executive Committee together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, this fifth edition of the gourmet festival welcomed a record a number of visitors, with approximately 65,000 attendees over three days. The event brought together hard-to-book restaurants and popular eateries from across the culinary spectrum, as well as vendors selling sake, gin, and other Tokyo-made drinks, along with family-friendly activities and workshops. The event invited attendees of all ages to eat, experience, and enjoy themselves, fully savoring the considerable charm of Tokyo’s food scene.

“Even better than I expected”; Attendees Impressed by the Depth and Diversity of Tokyo Cuisine

On all three days, the festival grounds bustled with visitors seeking out their favorite dishes and new gourmet discoveries. The diverse offerings ranged from authentic Edomae sushi crafted right before guests’ eyes and crispy tempura to authentic mala tang soup with its appetizing aroma of spices, and on to a range of exotic international flavors.

In the official visitor survey, satisfaction with the event reached 97 percent, with many respondents stating they would like to attend the event again next year. Guests praised Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum for “a level of food quality beyond what you’d expect from an outdoor event,” for the priority areas offered for families with children, and how the covered seating areas made enjoying the exquisite cuisine on offer comfortable. With such positive feedback, Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026 proved to be a resounding success.

＜ Opening Ceremony＞

Remarks by Ms. Akiko Matsumoto, Vice Governor of Tokyo

“Once again this year, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of flavors, including the world-renowned Edomae sushi and unagi eel, as well as international dishes served by Tokyo restaurants. We are also selling Tokyo-produced beverages such as shochu from Tokyo’s islands and wine, as well as specialty products from across Japan, including Wajima lacquerware from Ishikawa Prefecture and cherries from Yamagata Prefecture. In addition, we are pleased to welcome chefs representing Tokyo—including those who have been appointed as Tokyo Tourism Ambassadors—as well as many other popular restaurants. And to complement the top-tier cuisine, we have programs such as cooking demonstrations and sushi-making workshops.

So, for the next three days, please enjoy Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum to the fullest. It is a celebration of Tokyo, the world’s greatest culinary destination, where a rich and sophisticated food culture thrives.”

Comment by Mr. Yahei Suzuki, Owner-Chef of Piatto Suzuki

“I’ve spent 40 years in Tokyo, a city I’d always admired—and that time has flown by in the blink of an eye. Now, I want to share the culinary skills and dishes I’ve developed here in Tokyo with the world. I hope to continue promoting Tokyo’s cuisine on the global stage through this event.”

＜Scenes from the Event＞

Four Zones for Enjoying Tokyo’s Culinary Culture

The venue was divided into four zones: the Edo Zone, the Food Journey Zone, the Tokyo Delicious Zone, and the Market & Food Culture Experiences Zone (at Flower Plaza).

The Edo Zone offered traditional flavors beloved since the time when Tokyo was still known as Edo, including the four “great cuisines” of Edo: sushi, unagi eel, tempura, and soba noodles. The Tokyo Delicious Zone brought together some of the city’s most coveted restaurants to provide a cross-section of Tokyo’s food scene right now, while the Food Journey Zone let guests savor distinctive dishes from across Japan as if traveling the country on a culinary road trip. Each zone featured a grand gathering of dishes brimming with charm and flavor. The food lineup ranged from the familiar flavors of popular restaurants to new creations visitors had never tried before; a selection that drew enthusiastic praise both at the venue and on social media for showcasing the full appeal of Tokyo’s food scene. At the Market & Food Culture Experiences Zone in the Flower Plaza part of the venue, visitors—especially attendees with children—enjoyed quick snacks like baked goods and onigiri rice balls, shopped for crafts, and participated in workshops.

Savoring Tokyo-Style Food and Drinks at Izakaya TOKYO; Discovering Fine Sake at Tokyo Sake & Spirits Market

On offer at Izakaya TOKYO were authentic Tokyo-style beverages such as sake, shochu, gin, and wine brewed or distilled in the city. Visitors enjoyed drinks tailored to their individual tastes, and many took particular interest in the accompanying bar snacks made with Tokyo-grown vegetables and fresh fish delivered directly from Toyosu Market. Many expressed surprise at how delicious the Tokyo-made beverages and ingredients were, and some showed interest in Tokyo’s potential as a food-producing region.

Meanwhile, at the Tokyo Sake & Spirits Market, where Tokyo-made drinks were available for purchase, many visitors were seen listening intently to experts discuss the rarity and stories behind these fine spirits before selecting their bottle of choice.

Cooking Demonstrations: An Opportunity to Study World-Class Techniques Up Close

Another hit at the event was the program of cooking demonstrations featuring top chefs at the forefront of Tokyo’s culinary scene. Using the dishes served at the event as a starting point, the chefs gave lively demonstrations that included explanations of the ingredients and cooking processes, as well as the thought and care poured into each dish and behind-the-scenes stories heard only here. Participants watched with great interest as the celebrated chefs showcased their masterful techniques at close range, snapping photos and diligently taking notes.

Live Performances To Amp Up the Energy

On the performance front, the highlight of the festival was Tokyo Night Show –MATSURI–, a dynamic show that explored the fusion of tradition and innovation through a variety of performances centered on yosakoi street dancing. Drawn by the resounding music, large crowds gathered to cheer enthusiastically for the diverse performers. Additionally, on stages set up at the Stone and Light Plaza and Flower Plaza, live performances by jazz bands and DJs prompted attendees to clap along, further energizing the venue.

A Family-Friendly Venue Welcoming to Attendees of All Ages

To ensure families with children could enjoy the festival throughout each day, canopies were installed over more than 80 percent of the seating areas, enabling guests to dine without worrying about the weather. In addition, the festival offered Family Priority Seating, where strollers could be parked right next to the tables, as well as a nursing room, dedicated stroller parking areas, a diaper-changing area, and, above all, an extensive kids’ menu. As a result, many families with young children were seen relaxing and enjoying the event. Furthermore, the workshops where parents and children could learn about food together, such as one for making furikake seasoning blends using irregularly shaped vegetables, and another where participants created rings from eggshells, were also very well received.



For more details, please see

https://tokyotokyo-delicious-museum.jp/en/

Event Summary

Title: Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026

Dates: May 15 (Fri) – May 17 (Sun), 2026

Time: 11:00 - 21:30 (until 20:30 on the last day only). Flower Plaza open until 19:00 daily.

Venue: Symbol Promenade Park – Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza (Address: 3-7-7 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo)

Access:

1 min. walk from Kokusai-Tenjijo Station (Rinkai Line)

3 min. walk from Ariake Station (Yurikamome Line)

5 min. walk from Tokyo Big Sight Station (Yurikamome Line)

Admission: Free (Charges apply for food, beverages and activities)

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has launched a new website, Go Tokyo Gourmet, to showcase the distinctive culinary appeal of Tokyo. For more details, visit GO TOKYO Gourmet - Official Guide to Discovering Cuisine and Culture

https://www.gourmet.gotokyo.org/

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