U.S. Anime Audience Has More Than Doubled Since 2020 — Now 1 in 5 Americans Watch Anime, 15-Country Study Finds

Global Anime White Paper 2026 powered by Animeasure® In the U.S., Anime Viewership Has More Than Doubled in Five Years "Jujutsu Kaisen" Is the Only Post-2020 Title to Rank in the Top 10 Across All Nine Countries Netflix Leads Anime Viewing in Most Markets Outside Japan and China Anime Spending Is Widespread

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEM Partners Releases "Global Anime White Paper 2026 powered by Animeasure®": A 15,000-Person Consumer Survey Across 15 Countries Reveals How Anime Went Mainstream Worldwide

The percentage of Americans who watch anime has more than doubled in five years, from 10% in 2020 to 22% in 2025, according to a new 15-country consumer study released by GEM Partners Inc., a data analytics and digital marketing firm specializing in the entertainment industry. The growth was not unique to the U.S.: anime viewership increased in every country surveyed, with all 15 markets showing gains over the same period.

The Global Anime White Paper 2026 powered by Animeasure®, draws on survey data from approximately 15,000 respondents aged 13–65 across 15 countries. The report tracks year-over-year changes in anime viewership, genre preferences, title-level audience profiles, and anime-related consumer spending from 2020 to 2025, making it one of the most comprehensive consumer-based anime research reports available globally.

Key Findings

In the U.S., Anime Viewership Has More Than Doubled in Five Years

Between 2020 and 2025, the percentage of the population who watch anime increased in all nine core markets tracked.

The U.S. anime viewership reached 22% in 2025, up from 10% in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate of +17%.

In 2025, the top three countries by anime viewership were Japan (55%), China (42%), and India (41%).

"Jujutsu Kaisen" Is the Only Post-2020 Title to Rank in the Top 10 Across All Nine Countries

Among anime titles that debuted since 2020, “Jujutsu Kaisen” appeared in the most-watched rankings in every country surveyed in 2025. Classic franchises continued to dominate overall: “Case Closed (Detective Conan)” ranked #1 in Japan, China, and South Korea, while “Pokémon”, “Dragon Ball”, and “Naruto/Boruto” led in Western markets.

Netflix Leads Anime Viewing in Most Markets Outside Japan and China

When asked which services they use to watch anime, respondents in seven out of nine countries named Netflix as their top platform. Prime Video and YouTube also ranked highly across multiple markets. Crunchyroll ranked in the top 10 in every country surveyed outside Japan, China, and South Korea.

Anime Spending Is Widespread

In all nine core markets, more than 10% of the total population of each reported spending money on anime-related products and services in the past year. Of anime viewers, 57% in Japan and 79% in India also spent on anime-related products—indicating high commercial engagement across all surveyed markets.

What Sets This Report Apart

“Anime Global White Paper 2026 powered by Animeasure®” is the report that combines consumer survey data across 15 countries with title-level viewership analysis, audience segmentation, and spending behavior, all tracked year-over-year from 2020 to 2025.

While other industry reports rely on platform-side demand estimates or focus on a limited number of markets, this report is built on direct consumer responses across a diverse set of countries, providing a ground-level view of how anime audiences are evolving globally.

Report Details

Title

Global Anime White Paper 2026 powered by Animeasure®

Subtitle

Anime’s Global Expansion and Fan Engagement Trends 2020–2025

Release Date

May 11, 2026

Format

PDF report (47 pages, A4 landscape) + online analytics tool (1-year access, English/Japanese)

Countries

Japan, United States, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia (15)

*The 9 major countries (Japan, USA, China, India, South Korea, France, Germany, UK, Brazil) are surveyed every year. Other countries are surveyed on an irregular basis.

Respondents

Approximately 15,000 (aged 13–65, ~1,000 per country)

Survey Period

September–October annually

Data Period

2020–2025 (6 years)

Titles Covered

132 anime titles spanning pre-2000s to 2025 releases

Pricing

Report: Japanese edition+Data analysis tool*: US$4,000

Report: JP + EN bundle+Data analysis tool*: US$5,000

*Bilingual: JP/EN, Up to 5 IDs, 1 year access

About GEM Partners

GEM Partners Inc. is a Tokyo-based data analytics and digital marketing company serving the entertainment industry. The company provides data platform services, research, digital marketing, and media operations to support content businesses across film, TV, streaming, anime, and gaming.

Corporate site: https://www.gempartners.com/en/

- GEM Standard (data platform, media): https://www.gem-standard.com/p/en/articles_and_report_products

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