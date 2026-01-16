TeqBlaze Presents TeqMate AI — An Intelligent Assistant Bringing Automation to AdOps Operations

TeqBlaze, an independent ad tech vendor, has launched TeqMate AI — a smart assistant that automates AdOps workflows.

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instead of spending hours on fixing issues that could have been prevented, AdOps teams can focus on optimization and revenue growth.

For AdOps, the biggest hurdle is to react instantly to partner requests, ensure consistent performance, and fix auction disruptions as they happen. What teams need is scalable growth without operational overload — manual setup reviews, fixing delivery problems, and endless parameter checking. Built directly into the white-label SSP platform, TeqMate AI addresses these challenges, making AdOps daily operations easy to manage.

Built around a chat-based interface, the intelligent assistant provides AdOps specialists with access to platform logic and documentation through natural conversation. Teams can instantly get answers to technical questions without searching through extensive documentation.

“The launch of TeqMate Al represents a significant step forward for intelligent automation, transforming how AdOps teams access and apply technical knowledge," said Olga Zharuk, Chief Product Officer at TeqBlaze. “The smart assistant provides teams with detailed explanations and smart recommendations, saving time and reducing errors. This isn't just an upgrade — it's a glimpse of what the future of AdOps looks like.“

Such an approach lays the groundwork for autonomous ad operations and agentic automation, completely changing how teams operate day to day. What once drained margins and time through manual errors is replaced by automated diagnostics in combination with human expertise.

Backed by more than ten years of experience in programmatic, TeqBlaze is now heading to a future of intelligent supply-side operations, where platforms enhance human expertise through automating routine tasks. The next step is a proactive AI that is able to detect and resolve issues before they affect revenue. TeqMate AI is already available for early adopters.

